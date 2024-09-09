Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 Key Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Kit

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Timothy Roberts, 778th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, lists five essential items to have in an emergency preparedness kit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2024. Roberts stresses the need to have a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit as part of National Preparedness Month, an annual campaign to educate and inform people on emergency readiness and planning in the event of a disaster or emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 15:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 936130
    VIRIN: 240909-F-ZA034-1002
    Filename: DOD_110550989
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    This work, 5 Key Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Kit, by Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Management; 778th CES; 78th CEG; Preparedness Kit; Robins AFB

