Military Intelligence Readiness Command "Who We Are 2024"

Overview video created for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Senior Leader Forum 2024, Sept. 6-8, 2024. The Senior Leader Forum brings together leaders to discuss U.S. Army Reserve intelligence support to the total force, with a goal of providing intelligence that allows commanders to fight and win when called upon. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)
Additional video by: Sgt. Chandler Coats, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
Music: Uplifting Background Music for Business Presentations by Nancy_Sinclair -- https://freesound.org/s/750647/ -- License: Attribution 4.0
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936125
|VIRIN:
|240907-A-JJ835-5955
|Filename:
|DOD_110550891
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.