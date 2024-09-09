Military Intelligence Readiness Command "Who We Are 2024"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Overview video created for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Senior Leader Forum 2024, Sept. 6-8, 2024. The Senior Leader Forum brings together leaders to discuss U.S. Army Reserve intelligence support to the total force, with a goal of providing intelligence that allows commanders to fight and win when called upon. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)



Additional video by: Sgt. Chandler Coats, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



Music: Uplifting Background Music for Business Presentations by Nancy_Sinclair -- https://freesound.org/s/750647/ -- License: Attribution 4.0