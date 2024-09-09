Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command "Who We Are 2024"

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Overview video created for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Senior Leader Forum 2024, Sept. 6-8, 2024. The Senior Leader Forum brings together leaders to discuss U.S. Army Reserve intelligence support to the total force, with a goal of providing intelligence that allows commanders to fight and win when called upon. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)

    Additional video by: Sgt. Chandler Coats, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Music: Uplifting Background Music for Business Presentations by Nancy_Sinclair -- https://freesound.org/s/750647/ -- License: Attribution 4.0

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936125
    VIRIN: 240907-A-JJ835-5955
    Filename: DOD_110550891
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Military Intelligence
    USAR
    CSTX
    HUMINT
    GEOINT
    TECHINT

