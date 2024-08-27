Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2024 b-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package prepared as part of an overview video created for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Senior Leader Forum 2024, Sept. 6-8, 2024. Recorded at the Staff Sergeant Richard S. Eaton Jr. U.S. Army Reserve Center, Ft. Belvoir, Va.



00:00:00 – 00:53:14 – U.S. Army Reserve Captain Natalya Kimble, a military intelligence officer, depicts collecting signals intelligence (SIGINT).



00:53:15 - 01:40:04 - U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scotty Stock briefs off of a large screen demonstrating geospatial intelligence (GEOINT).



01:40:05 - 02:51:23 – U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Waliek Copeland participates in a mock interrogation to depict human intelligence collection (HUMINT).



02:51:24 – 04:12:27 – U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Aaron Bell poses in full combat gear and armed with an M4A1 carbine and an M17 pistol.



04:12:28 – 04:29:21 - U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Kadiatu Sesay portrays human intelligence collection (HUMINT).



04:29:22 - 05:34:12 - U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeant Francisco Martigonzalez handles a small unmanned aerial system (drone) while depicting technical intelligence (TECHINT).



05:34:13 – 07:57:08 - U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Joshua Frye wears full combat gear and an M50 protective mask while accessing a mission command system.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)