    Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2024 b-roll package

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    B-roll package prepared as part of an overview video created for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command Senior Leader Forum 2024, Sept. 6-8, 2024. Recorded at the Staff Sergeant Richard S. Eaton Jr. U.S. Army Reserve Center, Ft. Belvoir, Va.

    00:00:00 – 00:53:14 – U.S. Army Reserve Captain Natalya Kimble, a military intelligence officer, depicts collecting signals intelligence (SIGINT).

    00:53:15 - 01:40:04 - U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scotty Stock briefs off of a large screen demonstrating geospatial intelligence (GEOINT).

    01:40:05 - 02:51:23 – U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Waliek Copeland participates in a mock interrogation to depict human intelligence collection (HUMINT).

    02:51:24 – 04:12:27 – U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Aaron Bell poses in full combat gear and armed with an M4A1 carbine and an M17 pistol.

    04:12:28 – 04:29:21 - U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant 1st Class Kadiatu Sesay portrays human intelligence collection (HUMINT).

    04:29:22 - 05:34:12 - U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeant Francisco Martigonzalez handles a small unmanned aerial system (drone) while depicting technical intelligence (TECHINT).

    05:34:13 – 07:57:08 - U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Joshua Frye wears full combat gear and an M50 protective mask while accessing a mission command system.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936119
    VIRIN: 240827-A-JJ835-7359
    Filename: DOD_110550802
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    Military Intelligence
    USAR
    HUMINT
    SIGINT
    GEOINT
    TECHINT

