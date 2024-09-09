USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Sept. 4, 2024) Time-lapse video of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) as it enters Dry Dock 1 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Sept. 4, 2024. North Carolina is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Trice Denny)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 15:30
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
