    USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Trice Denny 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Sept. 4, 2024) Time-lapse video of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) as it enters Dry Dock 1 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Sept. 4, 2024. North Carolina is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Trice Denny)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936118
    VIRIN: 240904-N-QE668-1156
    Filename: DOD_110550800
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Begins USS North Carolina Submarine Maintenance

    PHNSY
    PHNSY&IMF

