Welcome to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Overview Video Series. This series will provide quick insights and visuals into the mission and capabilities of the USACE Transatlantic Division. In our first video, Partner of Choice, we highlight our legacy as the partner of choice throughout the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Levant, delivering agile, responsive, and innovative engineering, construction, and contingency solutions that strengthen partnerships, build capacity, and enhance security for U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and other regional partners. Stay tuned for more bite-sized videos.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 13:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936108
|VIRIN:
|240909-D-UY332-9420
|PIN:
|202409
|Filename:
|DOD_110550669
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Transatlantic Division Overview Video Series: PARTNER OF CHOICE, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
