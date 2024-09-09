Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Transatlantic Division Overview Video Series: PARTNER OF CHOICE

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Welcome to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Overview Video Series. This series will provide quick insights and visuals into the mission and capabilities of the USACE Transatlantic Division. In our first video, Partner of Choice, we highlight our legacy as the partner of choice throughout the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Levant, delivering agile, responsive, and innovative engineering, construction, and contingency solutions that strengthen partnerships, build capacity, and enhance security for U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and other regional partners. Stay tuned for more bite-sized videos.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 13:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936108
    VIRIN: 240909-D-UY332-9420
    PIN: 202409
    Filename: DOD_110550669
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Transatlantic Division Overview Video Series: PARTNER OF CHOICE, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USACE
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    ARCENT
    Partner of Choice

