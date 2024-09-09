Bridge of the Americas Low Energy Portal System

B-Roll of the Low-Energy Portals (LEP) at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. The PORTALs are a drive through system utilizing low radiation doses to create an image of an occupied vehicle in motion in pre-primary, primary, and secondary. It provides a detailed image of the vehicle which assists in the identification of anomalies that through inspection, may be determined to be contraband.
