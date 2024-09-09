Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridge of the Americas Low Energy Portal System

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-Roll of the Low-Energy Portals (LEP) at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. The PORTALs are a drive through system utilizing low radiation doses to create an image of an occupied vehicle in motion in pre-primary, primary, and secondary. It provides a detailed image of the vehicle which assists in the identification of anomalies that through inspection, may be determined to be contraband.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936107
    VIRIN: 240717-H-AT513-1103
    Filename: DOD_110550668
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge of the Americas Low Energy Portal System, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspection
    El Paso
    USCBP
    Non-Intrusive Inspection
    Low Energy Portal

