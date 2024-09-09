Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2MBCT at JRTC Night 2 (Social Media Post)

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Once 2MBCT was inserted in by a hashtag#L2A2 they began to quickly consolidate their slingloaded equipment including ISVs (Infantry Squad Vehicle) and other new technology they are testing in "The Box". hashtag#airassault hashtag#ScreamingEagles

