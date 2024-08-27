Check out how 2MBCT Strike inserted into JRTC at night! Get ready for more content coming this week from "The Box" at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. hashtag#L2A2 hashtag#airassault hashtag#ScreamingEagles
|08.19.2024
|09.09.2024 13:19
|Package
|936102
|240819-A-KQ181-9676
|DOD_110550583
|00:00:30
|US
|0
|0
This work, 2MBCt at JRTC Night 1 (Social Media Post), by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
