    WEMT: Supporting the Joint Force

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment team develops and modifies FDA-cleared medical devices to deliver new capabilities to the field for the Army and Joint Force. (U.S. Army Motion Media by Cameron E. Parks and T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 12:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936096
    VIRIN: 240909-A-XH454-1001
    Filename: DOD_110550512
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WEMT: Supporting the Joint Force, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity
    MHSRS 2024

