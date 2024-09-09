Keesler News 9 September 2024

SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81st TRW/PA, discuss the upcoming Air Force Ball -- including the table decorating contest and the fact that child care available through the CDC and Youth Center. They also discuss the Keesler Cycle Crew and upcoming Dragon Gaming events.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 13:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|936083
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-PI774-6930
|Filename:
|DOD_110550272
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
