    METC Video Trailer

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Medical Education Training Campus

    The Medical Education and Training Campus provides world class enlisted medical training to Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard students to support mission readiness in peacetime and war.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936082
    VIRIN: 240905-N-ZZ888-1222
    PIN: 152624
    Filename: DOD_110550266
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, METC Video Trailer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MHS
    JBSA
    NMTSC
    DHA
    59MDW
    MEDCoE

