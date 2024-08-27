Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade soldiers patrol during Saber Junction exercise

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ackah-Mensah 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    More than 4,500 military personnel from 11 countries are participating in Saber Junction, an annual training exercise at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 25 to Sept. 19.

    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

