More than 4,500 military personnel from 11 countries are participating in Saber Junction, an annual training exercise at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany from Aug. 25 to Sept. 19.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936078
|VIRIN:
|240909-Z-QT852-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110550231
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade soldiers patrol during Saber Junction exercise, by SPC Anthony Ackah-Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
