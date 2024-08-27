SUA Drone footage capture

A compilation of Drone footage and voice-over interviews by Geo-Spatial integration manager Nathan Glondys and 628th Civil Engineering Squadrdon-Base Program manager Chase Barron demonstrating the Small Unmanned Aerial System (SUAS) video capturing capabilities on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. SUA systems can classify landforms and collect information for base use. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|08.22.2024
|09.09.2024 07:57
|Video Productions
|936075
|240822-F-DF736-2272
|DOD_110550132
|00:01:15
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
