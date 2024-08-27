Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUA Drone footage capture

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A compilation of Drone footage and voice-over interviews by Geo-Spatial integration manager Nathan Glondys and 628th Civil Engineering Squadrdon-Base Program manager Chase Barron demonstrating the Small Unmanned Aerial System (SUAS) video capturing capabilities on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. SUA systems can classify landforms and collect information for base use. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 07:57
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    C-17
    Flight line
    Joint Base Charleston
    Drone
    SUA

