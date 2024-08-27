10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire training during the Thunder Ball exercise in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, on Sept. 4-5, 2024. This exercise certified and prepared Soldiers for upcoming multinational operations in Europe, such as Combined Resolve 25 and Defender Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)