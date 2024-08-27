Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria Reel

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    09.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire training during the Thunder Ball exercise in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, on Sept. 4-5, 2024. This exercise certified and prepared Soldiers for upcoming multinational operations in Europe, such as Combined Resolve 25 and Defender Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936073
    VIRIN: 240905-A-GT064-3001
    Filename: DOD_110550122
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    This work, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria Reel, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    10th Mountain (Light Infantry) Division
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    ThunderBall

