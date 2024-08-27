U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire training during the Thunder Ball exercise in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, on Sept. 4-5, 2024. This exercise certified and prepared Soldiers for upcoming multinational operations in Europe, such as Combined Resolve 25 and Defender Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
This work, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria Reel, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
