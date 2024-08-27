Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 Quang Ngai Provincial General Hospital Dermatology Training

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.28.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240828-N-BB269-2001
    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 28, 2024) - Royal Navy Surgeon Cmdr. James Shelley, from London, England, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 dermatologist, holds a dermatology presentation at the Quang Ngai Provincial General Hospital in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 28, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    VIRIN: 240828-N-BB269-2001
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN

    TAGS

    #PacificPartnership #PP24

