    AFN Tv In Focus: Latin Night

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of Aviano Air Base participate in Latin Night at the La Bella Vista Club, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 12, 2024. The La Bella Vista Club hosts events to build a stronger community and enhance morale throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, AFN Tv In Focus: Latin Night, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base AFN Aviano USAFE Rubio

