Members of Aviano Air Base participate in Latin Night at the La Bella Vista Club, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 12, 2024. The La Bella Vista Club hosts events to build a stronger community and enhance morale throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936048
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-WT341-6853
|Filename:
|DOD_110549925
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tv In Focus: Latin Night, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.