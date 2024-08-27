Today, we’re highlighting a Soldier assigned to the 10th Missile Defense Battery, stationed at the Shariki Communications Site in Aomori Prefecture.
Sgt. Nelson Ortiz, originally from Long Island, New York, shares what he likes about working with his small but dedicated team at Shariki and what he would like to achieve during his time in the Army.
#SoldierStories #SoldierReadiness #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 02:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936044
|VIRIN:
|240908-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110549841
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TSUGARU, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldier Spotlight_SGT Nelson Ortiz, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
