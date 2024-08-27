Soldier Spotlight_SGT Nelson Ortiz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today, we’re highlighting a Soldier assigned to the 10th Missile Defense Battery, stationed at the Shariki Communications Site in Aomori Prefecture.



Sgt. Nelson Ortiz, originally from Long Island, New York, shares what he likes about working with his small but dedicated team at Shariki and what he would like to achieve during his time in the Army.



