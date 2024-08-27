Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara Takes Command of the Hawaii Army National Guard [B-ROLL]

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, presides over a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, Assistant Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii, relinquishes command of the Hawaii Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Casandra B. Ancheta)
