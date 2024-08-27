U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducted fire familiarization training of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber with Royal Australian Air Force fire team members at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. Fire familiarization training with our partners and Allies ensures our combined fire safety teams learn what they will face before a fire emergency even occurs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 23:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936036
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-SZ986-8312
|Filename:
|DOD_110549771
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BTF Firefighter Integration Training, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
