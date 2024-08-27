Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Firefighter Integration Training

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.29.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducted fire familiarization training of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber with Royal Australian Air Force fire team members at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 29, 2024. Fire familiarization training with our partners and Allies ensures our combined fire safety teams learn what they will face before a fire emergency even occurs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 23:05
    Length: 00:02:30
