[B-Roll] Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara Takes Command of the Hawaii Army National Guard

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, presides over a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, Assistant Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii, relinquishes command of the Hawaii Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)