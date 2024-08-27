Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-Roll] Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara Takes Command of the Hawaii Army National Guard

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, presides over a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, Assistant Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii, relinquishes command of the Hawaii Army National Guard to Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 23:07
    hawaii
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    USArmy
    HIARNG
    INDOPACOM

