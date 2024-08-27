Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rahm Emanuel visits Yokosuka Primary School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240904-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 4, 2024) - United States Ambassador to Japan joined students and families in ringing in the first day of universal prekindergarten at Yokosuka Primary School. This school year, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) implemented universal prekindergarten in 80 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 20:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936031
    VIRIN: 240904-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110549679
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rahm Emanuel visits Yokosuka Primary School, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    US Ambassador to Japan
    Universal Prekindergarten
    Yokosuka Primary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download