Rahm Emanuel visits Yokosuka Primary School

240904-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 4, 2024) - United States Ambassador to Japan joined students and families in ringing in the first day of universal prekindergarten at Yokosuka Primary School. This school year, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) implemented universal prekindergarten in 80 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|09.04.2024
|09.08.2024 20:43
|Series
|936031
|240904-N-CM740-1001
|DOD_110549679
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
