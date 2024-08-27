Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced Leader Course Marksmanship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Video by Spc. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers training with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute fire M4 carbines during the individual weapon qualification portion of the Advanced Leadership Course during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2024. Soldiers are required to qualify with their assigned weapon to maintain a high level of readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936015
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-TV920-1001
    Filename: DOD_110549103
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Leader Course Marksmanship, by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    National Guard
    PAARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download