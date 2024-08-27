Sapper Training

U.S. Soldiers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve train in Sapper operations during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7, 2024. Soldiers practiced breaching and clearing techniques in a simulated environment to maintain readiness standards. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)
