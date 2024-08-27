Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sapper Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve train in Sapper operations during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7, 2024. Soldiers practiced breaching and clearing techniques in a simulated environment to maintain readiness standards. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936012
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-OJ073-1321
    Filename: DOD_110549003
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sapper Training, by PFC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    365th Engineer Battalion
    Sapper Training
    382nd Engineer Company
    Breaching And Clearing
    Agility in Action

