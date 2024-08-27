Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Battle Group Celebrates BPTA Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Parell, a M1A2 System Enhanced Package V3 Abrams Main Battle Tank crewman assigned to Alpha “Aces” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his experience during the celebration of BPTA Day at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. BPTA inherited the traditions of the 5th Zaslavian Uhlan Regiment, which fought against the German military in September 1939 at Drygaly, Biala Piska. The tradition honors BPTA’s connection with its local community. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 10:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936011
    VIRIN: 240906-A-BT309-6766
    Filename: DOD_110548986
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Battle Group Celebrates BPTA Day, by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download