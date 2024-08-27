Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing participate in a pre-deployment function line in preparation for supporting the first-ever KC-46 deployment Sept. 9, 2024, at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire. The deployment is scheduled to last several months starting this fall to provide next-generation aerial refueling support for ongoing operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936010
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-VC885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110548985
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
