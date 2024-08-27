Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Ever KC-46 Deployment

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing participate in a pre-deployment function line in preparation for supporting the first-ever KC-46 deployment Sept. 9, 2024, at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire. The deployment is scheduled to last several months starting this fall to provide next-generation aerial refueling support for ongoing operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936010
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-VC885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110548985
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    157th air refueling wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    157th maintenance group
    KC-46 deployment
    157th logistics readiness group

