    Multinational Battle Group Celebrates BPTA Day

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Logan Mackes, a platoon leader assigned to Alpha “Assassin” Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his experience during the celebration of BPTA Day at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. BPTA inherited the traditions of the 5th Zaslavian Uhlan Regiment who fought against the German military in Sept. 1939 at Drygaly, Biala Piska. The tradition honors BPTA’s connection with its local community. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 10:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936009
    VIRIN: 240906-A-BT309-3628
    Filename: DOD_110548984
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

