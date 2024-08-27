Multinational Battle Group Celebrates BPTA Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Logan Mackes, a platoon leader assigned to Alpha “Assassin” Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his experience during the celebration of BPTA Day at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. BPTA inherited the traditions of the 5th Zaslavian Uhlan Regiment who fought against the German military in Sept. 1939 at Drygaly, Biala Piska. The tradition honors BPTA’s connection with its local community. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)