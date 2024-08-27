Daybreak Over DC Air National Guard Hangar

A timelapse captures the sunrise over a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard hangar at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 8, 2024. Airmen arrived and prepared for operations during an exercise designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936008
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110548973
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
