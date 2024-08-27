Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daybreak Over DC Air National Guard Hangar

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    A timelapse captures the sunrise over a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard hangar at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 8, 2024. Airmen arrived and prepared for operations during an exercise designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936008
    VIRIN: 240908-F-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_110548973
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daybreak Over DC Air National Guard Hangar, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    sunrise
    DCNG
    DCANG
    Capital Guardians
    113WG

