Daybreak Over DC Air National Guard Hangar

A timelapse captures the sunrise over a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard hangar at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 8, 2024. Airmen arrived and prepared for operations during an exercise designed to enhance readiness for inspections, with a focus on operating in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and combat environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)