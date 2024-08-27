Exercise Proptoberfest: Phase Two, Arizona

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 182nd Airlift Wing participate in low level awareness training, landing zone operations and dissimilar air combat training with instructors from the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and a German Air Force A400M from the Bundeswehr’s Air Transport Wing 62 during phase two of Exercise Proptoberfest at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on Sept. 5-6, 2024. The joint training in Exercise Proptoberfest between the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing C-130s and the German Air Force A400Ms reinforces the NATO alliance, building on the successful collaboration during the Air Defender 23 exercise and emphasizing the strategic importance of partnerships in maintaining global security, consistent with the 2022 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)



Music by Emmraan from Pixabay