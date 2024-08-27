Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Proptoberfest: Phase Two, Arizona

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 182nd Airlift Wing participate in low level awareness training, landing zone operations and dissimilar air combat training with instructors from the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and a German Air Force A400M from the Bundeswehr’s Air Transport Wing 62 during phase two of Exercise Proptoberfest at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on Sept. 5-6, 2024. The joint training in Exercise Proptoberfest between the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing C-130s and the German Air Force A400Ms reinforces the NATO alliance, building on the successful collaboration during the Air Defender 23 exercise and emphasizing the strategic importance of partnerships in maintaining global security, consistent with the 2022 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

    Music by Emmraan from Pixabay

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936001
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-CB035-2001
    Filename: DOD_110548896
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Proptoberfest: Phase Two, Arizona, by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Air National Guard
    Cooperation
    Interoperability
    German Air Force
    Exercise Proptoberfest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download