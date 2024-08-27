Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sapper R&R

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, rest and refit in a sapper stake area before an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7, 2024. Soldiers discussed various subjects and rested before a sapper training mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc E. Mills)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935999
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-ZC480-6515
    Filename: DOD_110548887
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PAARNG
    382nd Sapper Engineer Company

