U.S. Soldiers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, rest and refit in a sapper stake area before an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7, 2024. Soldiers discussed various subjects and rested before a sapper training mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc E. Mills)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935999
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-ZC480-6515
|Filename:
|DOD_110548887
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sapper R&R, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.