    Sapper exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, train in Sapper operations during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7, 2024. Soldiers practiced breaching and clearing techniques in a simulated environment to maintain readiness standards. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc E. Mills)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935998
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-ZC480-8116
    Filename: DOD_110548801
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Sapper exercise, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PAARNG
    382nd Sapper Engineer Company

