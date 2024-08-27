1-183rd Aerial Gunnery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion conduct aerial gunnery training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024, as part of a validation process for an upcoming deployment to Kosovo. Aerial gunnery training ensures the readiness of the aircrew and the functionality of equipment and weapons. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)
