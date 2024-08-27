1-183rd Aerial Gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion conduct aerial gunnery training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024, as part of a validation process for an upcoming deployment to Kosovo. Aerial gunnery training ensures the readiness of the aircrew and the functionality of equipment and weapons. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)