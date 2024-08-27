Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-183rd Aerial Gunnery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion conduct aerial gunnery training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024, as part of a validation process for an upcoming deployment to Kosovo. Aerial gunnery training ensures the readiness of the aircrew and the functionality of equipment and weapons. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935982
    VIRIN: 090424-Z-DX231-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110548296
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-183rd Aerial Gunnery, by SPC Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    UH-60M
    Aerial Gunnery
    1-183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download