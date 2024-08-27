B-roll from the 2024 Run/Walk for the Fallen memorial 5k including remarks by Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood and Marilynn Bailey, Fort Jackson Army Community Service.
Taken September 7, 2024 at Fort Jackson.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935981
|VIRIN:
|240907-A-JU979-3507
|Filename:
|DOD_110548281
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Jackson Run for the Fallen - B-Roll - September 7, 2024, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.