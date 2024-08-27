Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson Run for the Fallen - B-Roll - September 7, 2024

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    B-roll from the 2024 Run/Walk for the Fallen memorial 5k including remarks by Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood and Marilynn Bailey, Fort Jackson Army Community Service.
    Taken September 7, 2024 at Fort Jackson.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935981
    VIRIN: 240907-A-JU979-3507
    Filename: DOD_110548281
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Fort Jackson
    Run Walk for the Fallen

