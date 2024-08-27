10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire missions and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training during the Thunder Ball training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 4-5, 2024. Exercises like this enhance the readiness of V Corps Soldiers and improve their ability to conduct multinational missions alongside allies and partners across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)