U.S. Soldiers, assigned 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct live fire missions and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training during the Thunder Ball training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Sept. 4-5, 2024. Exercises like this enhance the readiness of V Corps Soldiers and improve their ability to conduct multinational missions alongside allies and partners across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 01:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935968
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-GT064-4135
|Filename:
|DOD_110548004
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Live Fire Training in Bulgaria, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.