WWII Soldier's Remains Return to Oregon After 80 Years B-Roll

The Oregon Army National Guard funeral honors team conducts a planeside dignified transfer for World War II U.S. Army Pvt. William E. Calkins at Portland International Airport (PDX) on Sept. 6, 2024. The solemn ceremony marks the return of Pvt. Calkins' remains to his home state after nearly eight decades.

Calkins' remains were brought back to his Oregon relatives with full military honors, signifying the nation's enduring commitment to recovering and identifying fallen service members. The dignified transfer at PDX serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during World War II.

Following this ceremony, Pvt. Calkins will be laid to rest on Sept. 13 at noon in Fir Lawn Memorial Park, Hillsboro, allowing his family and community to finally pay their respects and bring closure to his long journey home.