Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WWII Soldier's Remains Return to Oregon After 80 Years B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard funeral honors team conducts a planeside dignified transfer for World War II U.S. Army Pvt. William E. Calkins at Portland International Airport (PDX) on Sept. 6, 2024. The solemn ceremony marks the return of Pvt. Calkins' remains to his home state after nearly eight decades.
    Calkins' remains were brought back to his Oregon relatives with full military honors, signifying the nation's enduring commitment to recovering and identifying fallen service members. The dignified transfer at PDX serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during World War II.
    Following this ceremony, Pvt. Calkins will be laid to rest on Sept. 13 at noon in Fir Lawn Memorial Park, Hillsboro, allowing his family and community to finally pay their respects and bring closure to his long journey home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935959
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-CM403-1007
    PIN: 240906
    Filename: DOD_110547665
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Soldier's Remains Return to Oregon After 80 Years B-Roll, by Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fallen Soldier
    Dignified Transfer
    Oregon Army National Guard
    World War II
    Funeral Honors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download