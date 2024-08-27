Why Fairchild AFB Serves

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Dalton Hammond, a defender assigned to the 92nd Security Force Squadron shares why he serves. Hammond began his Air Force career immediately after high school and his reason for serving has changed since then.

He was focused on proving to the people around him that he could join the military and succeed. Now, less than two years later, the reason he serves is to mentor and make an impact on the Airmen around him.



The Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base all have different reasons why they joined the Air Force and why they continue to serve our nation, but they all have one theme in common; people. They continue to serve to improve the quality of life of the fellow Airmen around them and for every member that represents Fairchild AFB.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has made it very clear that taking care of people is one of his top priorities. He invited Team Fairchild to answer the question, "Why do you serve?" (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)