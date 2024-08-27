Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Board

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (BSC) competitors prepare for the squad board as one of the last events at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 06 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Dominic Purnell , Spc. Josue Mayorga edited by Sgt. Dominic Purnell)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935955
    VIRIN: 240906-A-WN886-5393
    Filename: DOD_110547549
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Board, by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Board
    essay
    Test
    ARBSC24

