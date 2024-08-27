U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Board

Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (BSC) competitors prepare for the squad board as one of the last events at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 06 2024. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Dominic Purnell , Spc. Josue Mayorga edited by Sgt. Dominic Purnell)
