Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 boaters 18 miles off Pass-a-Grille Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew and Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies rescued two adults after their 26-foot boat capsized 18 miles off Pass-a-Grille Beach, Florida, Sep. 6, 2024. Using the signal from one of the survivor's personal locator beacon, the aircrew located both people wearing life jackets. The aircrew hoisted one individual from their partially submerged vessel, and the deputies retrieved the other survivor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935954
    VIRIN: 240906-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547536
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download