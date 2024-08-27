Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 boaters 18 miles off Pass-a-Grille Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew and Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies rescued two adults after their 26-foot boat capsized 18 miles off Pass-a-Grille Beach, Florida, Sep. 6, 2024. Using the signal from one of the survivor's personal locator beacon, the aircrew located both people wearing life jackets. The aircrew hoisted one individual from their partially submerged vessel, and the deputies retrieved the other survivor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)