Why Fairchild AFB Serves

Maj. Simon Pena, an operations officer assigned to the 92nd Force Support Squadron, 2nd Lt. Sidney Walters, 92nd Air Refueling Wing chief of public affairs and Airman 1st Class Christinamarie Iwan, an administration Airman assigned to the 92nd ARW, all share why they serve. They all have different reasons why they joined the Air Force and why they continue to serve our nation, but they all have one theme in common; people. They continue to serve to improve the quality of life of the fellow Airmen around them and for every member that represents Fairchild Air Force Base.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has made it very clear that taking care of people is one of his top priorities. He invited Team Fairchild to answer the question, "Why do you serve?" (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)