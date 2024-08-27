Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Eagle Choir

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson Heinze, 436th Airlift Wing religious affairs, discusses the start-up of an active duty vocal ensemble at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 6, 2024. The ensemble, known as the Eagle Choir, performs the National Anthem and Air Force song at multiple base events and hopes to perform for the community in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935950
    VIRIN: 240906-F-PU288-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547513
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Chapel
    Dover AFB
    Choir
    singing
    436th Airlift Wing

