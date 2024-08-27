Dover AFB Eagle Choir

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson Heinze, 436th Airlift Wing religious affairs, discusses the start-up of an active duty vocal ensemble at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 6, 2024. The ensemble, known as the Eagle Choir, performs the National Anthem and Air Force song at multiple base events and hopes to perform for the community in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)