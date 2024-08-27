Dover AFB Eagle Choir

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson Heinze, 436th Airlift Wing religious affairs, discusses the start-up of an active duty vocal ensemble at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 6, 2024. The ensemble, known as the Eagle Choir, performs the National Anthem and Air Force song at multiple base events and hopes to perform for the community in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 16:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|935950
|VIRIN:
|240906-F-PU288-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110547513
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
