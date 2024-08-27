Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History Shorts Ep. 7 310th Space Wing and its role during Operation Dragoon

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta 

    310th Space Wing

    Dr. Courtney Short, 310th Space Wing historian, tells how 310th Bombardment Group, now the 310th Space Wing, contributed to the liberation of France during WW II. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta and Dr. Courtney Short)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 17:48
    WWII
    Operation Dragoon
    310th Space Wing
    310th Bombardment Group
    History Shorts

