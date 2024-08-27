Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard leaders highlight vital suicide prevention resources

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones and Chaplain Capt. Jennifer Bowden discuss suicide prevention. They emphasize the importance of the Coast Guard providing vital resources to support the well-being of its members. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935946
    VIRIN: 240905-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547460
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

