Coast Guard leaders highlight vital suicide prevention resources

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones and Chaplain Capt. Jennifer Bowden discuss suicide prevention. They emphasize the importance of the Coast Guard providing vital resources to support the well-being of its members. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935946
|VIRIN:
|240905-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110547460
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
