Joint C-sUAS University: 3D-Printed Drone Target Demonstration

The Joint C-sUAS University (JCU) demonstrated their new 3D-printed drones designed for advanced targeting capabilities on Sept 4, 2024 at Fort Sill, Okla. These cutting-edge drones highlight the future of precision and efficiency in modern warfare, pushing the boundaries of military technology and equipping U.S. Soldiers with combat-ready experience.
|09.04.2024
|09.06.2024 15:50
|Video Productions
|935941
|240904-D-NR812-5976
|01
|DOD_110547351
|00:01:28
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
