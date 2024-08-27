Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint C-sUAS University: 3D-Printed Drone Target Demonstration

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Joint C-sUAS University (JCU) demonstrated their new 3D-printed drones designed for advanced targeting capabilities on Sept 4, 2024 at Fort Sill, Okla. These cutting-edge drones highlight the future of precision and efficiency in modern warfare, pushing the boundaries of military technology and equipping U.S. Soldiers with combat-ready experience.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 15:50
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Army Readiness
    JCU
    Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial Systems
    Joint C-sUAS University

