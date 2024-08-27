60 Seconds with the SG: Navy Medicine Enterprise

Rear Adm. Darin Via, the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, answers a question regarding the Navy Medicine Enterprise (NME) during a "60 Seconds with the SG" series at Defense Health Headquarters, Sept. 6. Established on Aug. 14, 2024, the NME is an operationally focused organizational structure providing senior fleet leadership a mechanism to address and prioritize health service support requirements to meet operational objectives. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)
