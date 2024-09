60 Seconds with the SG: Navy Medicine Enterprise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935940" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rear Adm. Darin Via, the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, answers a question regarding the Navy Medicine Enterprise (NME) during a "60 Seconds with the SG" series at Defense Health Headquarters, Sept. 6. Established on Aug. 14, 2024, the NME is an operationally focused organizational structure providing senior fleet leadership a mechanism to address and prioritize health service support requirements to meet operational objectives. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)