    60 Seconds with the SG: Navy Medicine Enterprise

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Bobbie Camp 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Adm. Darin Via, the U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, answers a question regarding the Navy Medicine Enterprise (NME) during a "60 Seconds with the SG" series at Defense Health Headquarters, Sept. 6. Established on Aug. 14, 2024, the NME is an operationally focused organizational structure providing senior fleet leadership a mechanism to address and prioritize health service support requirements to meet operational objectives. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935940
    VIRIN: 240906-N-MS174-1001
    Filename: DOD_110547349
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 Seconds with the SG: Navy Medicine Enterprise, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Surgeon General
    Operational Medicine
    Navy Medicine Enterprise
    Health Services Support

