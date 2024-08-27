Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talks EP14: What Makes a Great AAR

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor provides his top ten principles to what makes a great After Action Review (AAR). After Action Reviews (AAR) have been the foundation of the U.S. Army training life cycle for decades. These team discussions provide a learning-focused method to assess performance and analyze failures or possible improvements to future events.

    References:

    FM 3.0 (Oct 2022): Operations
    armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf

    Milsuite
    Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 15:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 935939
    VIRIN: 240627-A-WS004-1974
    Filename: DOD_110547348
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, TAC Talks EP14: What Makes a Great AAR, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    After Action Review
    Lessons Learned
    Best Practices
    Army Readiness
    Lead Train Win

