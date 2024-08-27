Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).
In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor provides his top ten principles to what makes a great After Action Review (AAR). After Action Reviews (AAR) have been the foundation of the U.S. Army training life cycle for decades. These team discussions provide a learning-focused method to assess performance and analyze failures or possible improvements to future events.
References:
FM 3.0 (Oct 2022): Operations
armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf
Milsuite
Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)
This work, TAC Talks EP14: What Makes a Great AAR, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
