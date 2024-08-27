Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thracian Summer 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    08.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and Bulgarian forces work together for Thracian Summer 2024, a flying training deployment, August 19-29, 2024, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. FTD Thracian Summer is a two-week training deployment for American and Bulgarian forces to work together and learn how each other perform their mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935938
    VIRIN: 240829-F-XR528-9157
    Filename: DOD_110547343
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PLOVDIV, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Summer 24, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    37 AS
    Thracian Summer
    Thracian Summer 24
    Johnny Foister

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download