U.S. and Bulgarian forces work together for Thracian Summer 2024, a flying training deployment, August 19-29, 2024, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. FTD Thracian Summer is a two-week training deployment for American and Bulgarian forces to work together and learn how each other perform their mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935938
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-XR528-9157
|Filename:
|DOD_110547343
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|PLOVDIV, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thracian Summer 24, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
