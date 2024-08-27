Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Army vs Temple Shout out

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Martinez and Sgt. Brittany Washington

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers assigned to A Company, 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), join the division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, and division senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, at Sexton Field, Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 5, 2024, during a shout-out for the Sept. 26, 2024 United States Military Academy West Point football game versus the Temple Owls at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Army units and leadership, from across the Army, give shout-outs every year for West Point to win upcoming football games as part of a long-standing tradition of support.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:17
