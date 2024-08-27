10th Mountain Division Army vs Temple Shout out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to A Company, 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), join the division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, and division senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, at Sexton Field, Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 5, 2024, during a shout-out for the Sept. 26, 2024 United States Military Academy West Point football game versus the Temple Owls at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Army units and leadership, from across the Army, give shout-outs every year for West Point to win upcoming football games as part of a long-standing tradition of support.