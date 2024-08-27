Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ret. U.S. Air Force Capt. Ralph Galati fini-flight b-roll

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Video by Taylor Curry    

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Capt. Ralph Galati, receives his final flight during the 51st annual Freedom Flyer reunion at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, March 21, 2024. Galati, former F-4 Phantom pilot, was shot down over North Vietnam in 1972 and was a prisoner of war for 14 months. The 560th Flying Training Squadron hosts the reunion, a gathering to reunite and honor Vietnam War aviator POWs. The three-day event included a “fini-flight” or final flight, which traditionally celebrates a military aviator's final combat mission or transition to retirement, a tradition many Vietnam War aviator POWs missed. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)

