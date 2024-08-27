Ret. U.S. Air Force Capt. Ralph Galati fini-flight b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Air Force Capt. Ralph Galati, receives his final flight during the 51st annual Freedom Flyer reunion at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, March 21, 2024. Galati, former F-4 Phantom pilot, was shot down over North Vietnam in 1972 and was a prisoner of war for 14 months. The 560th Flying Training Squadron hosts the reunion, a gathering to reunite and honor Vietnam War aviator POWs. The three-day event included a “fini-flight” or final flight, which traditionally celebrates a military aviator's final combat mission or transition to retirement, a tradition many Vietnam War aviator POWs missed. (U.S. Air Force video by Taylor Curry)