    Fighters of the 4th: Senior Airman Katlyn Truong

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Senior Airman Katlyn Truong, 336th Fighter Squadron intelligence analyst, explains her day-to-day job contributing to the 4th Fighter Wing mission at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 5, 2024. As an intelligence analyst, SrA Truong is responsible for evaluating and researching adversary actions. Afterward, she briefs leaders and aircrew alike to support the global demands for the F-15E. Her duties include providing step briefs to aircrews, creating commander update briefs and providing inputs to the unit’s intelligence sync. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 14:47
    Category: Series
    VIRIN: 240905-F-AD344-1001
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Fighters of the 4th: Senior Airman Katlyn Truong, by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Airman
    intelligence
    336th

