Fighters of the 4th: Senior Airman Katlyn Truong

Senior Airman Katlyn Truong, 336th Fighter Squadron intelligence analyst, explains her day-to-day job contributing to the 4th Fighter Wing mission at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 5, 2024. As an intelligence analyst, SrA Truong is responsible for evaluating and researching adversary actions. Afterward, she briefs leaders and aircrew alike to support the global demands for the F-15E. Her duties include providing step briefs to aircrews, creating commander update briefs and providing inputs to the unit’s intelligence sync. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)