U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division host members of their community for a Guard Experience event at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. Also known as GX, this event allowed the general public to tour a Pennsylvania National Guard facility, view displays of military equipment and vehicles and learn more about life in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Aiden Quinn)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935933
|VIRIN:
|240906-Z-A3544-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_110547314
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
