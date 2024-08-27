video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division host members of their community for a Guard Experience event at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. Also known as GX, this event allowed the general public to tour a Pennsylvania National Guard facility, view displays of military equipment and vehicles and learn more about life in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Aiden Quinn)