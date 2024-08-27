Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division host members of their community for a Guard Experience event at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. Also known as GX, this event allowed the general public to tour a Pennsylvania National Guard facility, view displays of military equipment and vehicles and learn more about life in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Aiden Quinn)

